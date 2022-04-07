Ondo Muslim community kicks against school handover

Muslim community under the auspices of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ondo State yesterday kicked against the plan by the government to hand over public schools to faithbased organizations The Catholic Church has taken over the running and administration of four primary and secondary schools including Aquinas College, and Saint Louis Grammar school from the government.

But yesterday, the Secretary of the League of Imams and Alfas, Alhaji Abdurasheed Akerele, said the government’s action “is archaic, barbaric, backward and unprogressive.” He said the action “is a call to return to the colonial era and above all, the call is contradictory to the electoral promises of the present administration”.

