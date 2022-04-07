News

Ondo Muslim community kicks against school handover

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Muslim community under the auspices of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ondo State yesterday kicked against the plan by the government to hand over public schools to faithbased organizations The Catholic Church has taken over the running and administration of four primary and secondary schools including Aquinas College, and Saint Louis Grammar school from the government.

But yesterday, the Secretary of the League of Imams and Alfas, Alhaji Abdurasheed Akerele, said the government’s action “is archaic, barbaric, backward and unprogressive.” He said the action “is a call to return to the colonial era and above all, the call is contradictory to the electoral promises of the present administration”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: APC aspirants reject Abiodun c’ttee’s primary election results

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor and Johnchuks Onuanyim

…as Moghalu heads to court   APC aspirants for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, as well as local government chairmen of the party in the state have described as disappointing the announcement of the result of the June 26 primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, when no election […]
News

JUST IN: ‘Nigeria will die if we don’t restructure’ – Southern, Middle Belt leaders warn   

Posted on Author Reporter

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) says the only way to avert the death of Nigeria is to restructure. The forum on Sunday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on the various challenges facing the country. Edwin Clark, national leader of the SMBLF, spoke at a meeting of the forum in […]
News

Flawless Diamonds Co. Shares The Benefits Of Celebrity Endorsements

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It may come as a surprise to some, but celebrity endorsements have existed for hundreds of years. Its roots can be traced as far back as the 18th century when a British businessman named Josiah Wedgwood branded one of his tea sets as Queensware, to signify the elegant design as attributable to Queen Charlotte. With […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica