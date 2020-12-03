Ondo: NDE trains 400 women in soap, candle making

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained no fewer than 400 women and youths in soap and candle making and allied products in the three senatorial districts of Ondo State. Director-General (DG) of NDE, Dr. Nasiru Ladan, made this known at the launch of cosmetology intensive training for women and youths in Akure yesterday.

Ladan, who was represented by NDE State Coordinator, Mr. Dare Awokoya, said the gesture was part of the directorate’s efforts to meet the ever increasing challenges of job creation and generation in the country.

According to him, NDE had initiated series of programmes and schemes that were of immense benefit to the unemployed with a view to creating skills that would have far reaching impact on the lives of millions of youths. “The vocational skills development department of NDE has carefully selected a total of 400 women across the three senatorial districts in Ondo State.”

Like this: Like Loading...