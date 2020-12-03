News

Ondo: NDE trains 400 women in soap, candle making

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained no fewer than 400 women and youths in soap and candle making and allied products in the three senatorial districts of Ondo State. Director-General (DG) of NDE, Dr. Nasiru Ladan, made this known at the launch of cosmetology intensive training for women and youths in Akure yesterday.

Ladan, who was represented by NDE State Coordinator, Mr. Dare Awokoya, said the gesture was part of the directorate’s efforts to meet the ever increasing challenges of job creation and generation in the country.

According to him, NDE had initiated series of programmes and schemes that were of immense benefit to the unemployed with a view to creating skills that would have far reaching impact on the lives of millions of youths. “The vocational skills development department of NDE has carefully selected a total of 400 women across the three senatorial districts in Ondo State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun pensioners seek Assembly’s intervention over unpaid N68bn gratuities

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Pensioners in Ogun State yesterday appealed to the State House of Assembly to intervene in prompt payment of their gratuities. Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state, Mr.Waheed Oloyede disclosed that pensioners in the state were being owed N68billion arrears of gratuities from 2014 to date. He added that the state government […]
News

SON denies ultimatum on PAM scheme

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The management of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has disowned a purported ultimatum compelling local manufacturers and importers to key into its yet to be launched Product Authentication Mark (PAM) scheme. A statement from the office of the Director General, Osita Aboloma, yesterday in Abuja explained that the programme was still in the works, awaiting […]
News

COVID-19: WAEC can’t shift its timetable, says Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…FG considers GCE in place of WASSCE The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said students in Nigeria may be forced to sit for the General Certificate Examinations (GCE) holding in November, if the country fails to meet up with this year’s timetable for the West African Council Examinations (WACE). Nwajiuba, who made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: