Ondo: Newly wedded man, four others die as bus plunges into river

No fewer than five people, including a newly wedded man, lost their lives in a lone accident involving a 18-seater commercial bus that occured in Ondo State.

The ill-fated commercial bus which was heading to Akure, the state capital from Lagos State plunged into Owena river which is about 10 kilometers to Akure, the state capital on Sunday.

With an unspecified number of people said to have sustained varying degree of injuries, the accident occurred at Owena axis, Apomu village in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The driver of the bus, with registration number AAA 859 XC, was said to have lost control of the vehicle while on top speed as it was also raining when the accident happened.

As at the press time only four bodies had been pulled out of the wrecked vehicle which fell into the river of about 20 meters depth from the bridge while the men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and some good samaritans were still trying to recover the remaining body.

