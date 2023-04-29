Ondo NLC tasks President-elect on economy, security

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ondo State has asked President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians, especially revamping the economy and improving security. The NLC Chairman, Comrade Victor Amoko also pleaded with Governor make the five years increase in teachers’ years of service a reality soon. Amoko, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph ahead of the May Day celebration said: “You will recall that on May Day last year, Mr. Governor promised to defray all outstanding arrears of salaries and pensions by the end of the year 2022. “Today, it is no more news that Mr. Governor had fulfilled the promise and had even done more than expected. “For instance, the long-awaited consequential pension adjustment was graciously approved for Ondo State pensioners without much agitation, while the approval of a new retirement age for teachers in Ondo State and many more has been accomplished. “While appreciating the Ondo State government for these feats, the congress urged all that matters in the implementation to expedite actions to make the five years increase in teachers years of service a reality soon.”