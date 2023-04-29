Ondo NLC tasks President-elect on economy, security

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ondo State has asked President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians, especially revamping the economy and improving security. The NLC Chairman, Comrade Victor Amoko also pleaded with Governor make the five years increase in teachers’ years of service a reality soon. Amoko, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph ahead of the May Day celebration said: “You will recall that on May Day last year, Mr. Governor promised to defray all outstanding arrears of salaries and pensions by the end of the year 2022. “Today, it is no more news that Mr. Governor had fulfilled the promise and had even done more than expected. “For instance, the long-awaited consequential pension adjustment was graciously approved for Ondo State pensioners without much agitation, while the approval of a new retirement age for teachers in Ondo State and many more has been accomplished. “While appreciating the Ondo State government for these feats, the congress urged all that matters in the implementation to expedite actions to make the five years increase in teachers years of service a reality soon.”
Related Articles
VAT: Financial institutions generated N78.78bn in 9 months
Banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions in the country contributed N78.78billion to the total sum of N1.81trillion generated as Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government in the first nine months of this year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to the “Sectorial Distribution of Value Added Tax (Q3’22)” report released by the […]
Nigeria to get 3.92m Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines July/August
The Federal Government has said a second consignment comprising 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines would be delivered to Nigeria between the end of July or early August, 2021, by the COVAX facility. Confident of the second delivery, the country has yielded to requests by the citizenry and reopened vaccination of first doses […]
JUST-IN: 40ft Container Falls, Crushes Car In Lagos
A 40-foot container has crushed a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the Ago Palace Road, Mile 2 area of Lagos State. Confirming the accident in a statement issued on Friday evening, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the nation’s commercial capital also recorded four other container truck accidents at different locations across the state. […]