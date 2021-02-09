Metro & Crime

Ondo nurses attack labour leaders, accuse them of being compromised

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Pandemonium broke out Tuesday during the meeting of the State Executive Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) when nurses, within the employment of the Ondo State government, invaded the venue and disrupted the the meeting.
Some aggrieved nurses had marched to the venue of the meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to protest the payment of 50 per cent salaries by the state government for the month of November, 2020 and other emoluments.
The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Oluwole Adeleye, was booed and heckled out of the meeting.
According to the nurses, the labour leaders, who were supposed to protect their interest, had compromised after they failed to direct members to commence industrial action against the state government.
This is coming barely a week after doctors under the auspices of Ondo Government Doctors Forum (OGDF) began an indefinite strike action over the payment of 50 per cent salaries.
The aggrieved nurses, who stormed the meeting and chased out labour leaders who were at the meeting to mediate in the crisis rocking the union, threatened to pull out of the Joint Health Workers Union.

