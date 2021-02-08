Ondo: Nurses down tools in FMC over assault on colleagues by patient’s relatives

Nurses at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, Ondo State have down tools over the assault melted on their colleagues by the children of a deceased patient who was rushed to the medical facility in critical condition.

The nurses, who withdrew their services at the medical facility over the development, vowed not to return to work until their safety is guaranteed by the management of the FMC.

While affirming the oath to provide care for everyone, the nurses said a situation where relatives of patients will decend on health care providers because of emotions will no longer be tolerated.

Three nurses were over the weekend attacked by the children of a deceased patient who was brought into hospital’s emergency ward in a critical condition. The patient was said to have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

When contacted over the development, the Chairman, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FMC, Owo chapter, Francis Ajibola said: “We are just trying to condemn the barbaric attitude of some patients relatives to our members. A patient was brought to the hospital two days ago and critically ill and suspected of COVID-19 with severe respiratory distress.

“The patient was brought too late but the nurses and doctors tried all they could do to place the patient on oxygen but at around 4am on Sunday, the patient gave up, because the situation was worst and had affected the respiratory system

“You know how COVID-19 works especially with patients with underlying ailment, so the patient died and the children of the patient said that the patient should not die. We felt for them too, we care for life, but we cannot give life, we only care but they refused to understand that.”

