Health

Ondo: Nurses down tools in FMC over assault on colleagues by patient’s relatives

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Nurses at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, Ondo State have down tools over the assault melted on their colleagues by the children of a deceased patient who was rushed to the medical facility in critical condition.

 

The nurses, who withdrew their services at the medical facility over the development, vowed not to return to work until their safety is guaranteed by the management of the FMC.

 

 

While affirming the oath to provide care for everyone, the nurses said a situation where relatives of patients will decend on health care providers because of emotions will no longer be tolerated.

 

Three nurses were over the weekend attacked by the children of a deceased patient who was brought into hospital’s emergency ward in a critical condition. The patient was said to have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

When contacted over the development, the Chairman, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FMC, Owo chapter, Francis Ajibola said: “We are just trying to condemn the barbaric attitude of some patients relatives to our members. A patient was brought to the hospital two days ago and critically ill and suspected of COVID-19 with severe respiratory distress.

 

“The patient was brought too late but the nurses and doctors tried all they could do to place the patient on oxygen but at around 4am on Sunday, the patient gave up, because the situation was worst and had affected the respiratory system
“You know how COVID-19 works especially with patients with underlying ailment, so the patient died and the children of the patient said that the patient should not die. We felt for them too, we care for life, but we cannot give life, we only care but they refused to understand that.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Strategy to contain community spread of COVID-19 defective – JOHESU chair

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Comrade Joy Josiah Biobelemoye is the chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses how ineffective lockdown contributed in the spread of infection, resulting in spike of the pandemic and the provision of fair incentives to health care workers, among other measures to curb COVID-19 Excerpts: The number of […]
Health

Study: S’African coronavirus variant ‘between 20-200%’ more infectious than original

Posted on Author Reporter

  The KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform does not exactly trip off the tongue. That’s probably why the people who work there, along with sister-organisation the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI), call it KRISP. And the researchers at KRISP, led by Professor Tulio de Oliveira, have done some really important work in the last […]
Health

Pineapples could help lower blood pressure

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

Pineapple, ‘Ananas comosus,’ is a tropical, perennial, drought-tolerant plant. It grows up to five to eight feet in height and spreads around about three to four feet radius. It is essentially a short, stout stem with a rosette of long, needle-tipped leaves. The plant fruits from March until June each year. Its pulp is juicy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica