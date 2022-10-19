Ondo orders students, civil servants to wear native attires on Fridays

The Ondo State Government has directed students in private and public schools as well as public servants to wear native attire to school and office on Fridays. According to the state government, the move is aimed at promoting culture and tradition.

The government also ordered the closure of the Ikare-Akoko Central Mosque to forestall the breakdown of law and order. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, MrsBamideleAdemola- Olateju, disclosedthisduring amediabriefingshortlyafter the state’s executive council meeting. Ademola-Olateju said: “We are declaring Friday as Cultural Day.

For students of both private and public schools, it is permissible to wear their cultural attire to school on Fridays. “You will agree with me that your culture makes you who you are. With Western Civilization today, culture is going into extinction.

We have to make sure that we protect our culture from going into extinction.” She added: “We know there are disturbances around the Central Mosque in Ikare-Akoko. The council decided that the Ikare Mosque should be closed down with immediate effect.

