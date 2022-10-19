News Top Stories

Ondo orders students, civil servants to wear native attires on Fridays

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, AKURE Comment(0)

The Ondo State Government has directed students in private and public schools as well as public servants to wear native attire to school and office on Fridays. According to the state government, the move is aimed at promoting culture and tradition.

The government also ordered the closure of the Ikare-Akoko Central Mosque to forestall the breakdown of law and order. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, MrsBamideleAdemola- Olateju, disclosedthisduring amediabriefingshortlyafter the state’s executive council meeting. Ademola-Olateju said: “We are declaring Friday as Cultural Day.

 

For students of both private and public schools, it is permissible to wear their cultural attire to school on Fridays. “You will agree with me that your culture makes you who you are. With Western Civilization today, culture is going into extinction.

 

We have to make sure that we protect our culture from going into extinction.” She added: “We know there are disturbances around the Central Mosque in Ikare-Akoko. The council decided that the Ikare Mosque should be closed down with immediate effect.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Poly lecturers resume as 2-week warning strike ends

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has directed its members to return to the classrooms, following the expiration of it’s two weeks warning strike, which commenced on May 16. A statement signed by National Publicity Secretary ASUP, Abdullahi Yalwa on Saturday in Abuja, noted that four out of the nine issues under contention, were […]
News

Addax OML License Saga: The real facts by Perry Okolugbo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  In 1998, the NNPC entered into a 20-year PSC (Production Sharing Contract) in respect of certain oil mining leases (OMLs) with Addax Petroleum, a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The PSC was subsequently extended for a further four years, until 2022. The assets were OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137. Under […]
News

Convention, Buni: ‘APC is incubating on rotten eggs’ –Vatsa

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa, has warned that the Governor Mai Mala Buni – led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, negates the constitution of the country, adding that the party is sitting on a time bomb. Vatsa who was the former Publicity Secretary of the party in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica