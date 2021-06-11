Ondo partners firm, commences N5.5bn LPG Inland Terminal

As part of efforts to lift Ondo State from its civil service status to an economydriven state, the state government has partnered with a private firm for the commencement of a N5.5 billion liquefied petroleum gas inland terminal in the state. With the project set to boost the economy of the state, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday laid the foundation of the LPG 1200MT Inland Terminal Project by Alles Charis Gas, situated within Ore Industrial Park, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state. Speaking while performing the groundbreaking ceremony, Akeredolu said the N5.5 billion firm, when com-pleted, would create more than 300 jobs for the unemployed youths in the state.

According to the governor, the installation and operation of the 2000MT LPG/Propane Facility Project would effectively catapult Ondo State as the nation’s LPG nerve centre. Governor Akeredolu added that Alles Charis Gas had strategically chosen the Ore Industrial Park for the installation of one of the privately-owned and functional LPG inland Terminals in Nigeria.

He said: “Ore is an important hub connecting South-West and South- East, South-South and one of the important gateways to northern Nigeria. “The equipment for the first phase construction, I am told, has been purchased and delivered in the country. “Alles Charis Gas is expected to complete the first phase installation by the last Quarter of 2021 for its initial operation.

