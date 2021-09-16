News

Ondo partners LGs on security

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The Ondo State Government is to partner the 18 local governments in tackling the security issues in different parts of the state. Deputy Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, who disclosed the government’s plans yesterday, urged council office-holders to chart a new course towards strengthening the security systems in their areas. Aiyedatiwa, who represented Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during a two-day workshop on performance courses for local government functionaries, said insecurity in the country had prevented councilsfromperformingtheir constitutionalresponsibilities. He said: “I charge you at this critical stage in the annals of our nation that you make necessary sacrifices towards national peace and harmony as we are aware that the existence of Nigeria as a nation is being seriously threatened by the current security challenges.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

By-election: Three policemen drown in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye and Wale Elegbede

Police impound 38 vehicles     Low turnout in affected state   At least three policemen were drowned in Bayelsa State yesterday during one of the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in 11 states of the federation.   The by-elections include one senatorial election each in Lagos, Imo, Plateau and Cross […]
News

Groups, ASUU to Sanwo-Olu: Appoint best candidate as LASU VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A group of Professors under the aegis of ‘The Liberators’ at the Lagos State University (LASU) and the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-LASU) yesterday appealed to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to appoint candidate that came first among the three candidates shortlisted by the Selection Committee as the next Vice-Chancellor […]
News

Wales to ease COVID-19 restrictions early

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wales has announced that it is easing certain coronavirus restrictions a week earlier than previously planned. “Improvements” in the public health situation mean two households will be able to meet indoors from May 3 – with gyms and leisure centres also set to open ahead of schedule. On Thursday, it was announced that COVID cases in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica