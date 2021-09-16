Ondo partners LGs on security

The Ondo State Government is to partner the 18 local governments in tackling the security issues in different parts of the state. Deputy Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, who disclosed the government’s plans yesterday, urged council office-holders to chart a new course towards strengthening the security systems in their areas. Aiyedatiwa, who represented Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during a two-day workshop on performance courses for local government functionaries, said insecurity in the country had prevented councilsfromperformingtheir constitutionalresponsibilities. He said: “I charge you at this critical stage in the annals of our nation that you make necessary sacrifices towards national peace and harmony as we are aware that the existence of Nigeria as a nation is being seriously threatened by the current security challenges.”

