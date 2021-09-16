Ondo partners LGs on security

The Ondo State Government is to partner the 18 local governments in tackling the security issues in different parts of the state. Deputy Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, who disclosed the government’s plans yesterday, urged council office-holders to chart a new course towards strengthening the security systems in their areas. Aiyedatiwa, who represented Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during a two-day workshop on performance courses for local government functionaries, said insecurity in the country had prevented councilsfromperformingtheir constitutionalresponsibilities. He said: “I charge you at this critical stage in the annals of our nation that you make necessary sacrifices towards national peace and harmony as we are aware that the existence of Nigeria as a nation is being seriously threatened by the current security challenges.”
Related Articles
By-election: Three policemen drown in Bayelsa
Police impound 38 vehicles Low turnout in affected state At least three policemen were drowned in Bayelsa State yesterday during one of the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in 11 states of the federation. The by-elections include one senatorial election each in Lagos, Imo, Plateau and Cross […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Groups, ASUU to Sanwo-Olu: Appoint best candidate as LASU VC
A group of Professors under the aegis of ‘The Liberators’ at the Lagos State University (LASU) and the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-LASU) yesterday appealed to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to appoint candidate that came first among the three candidates shortlisted by the Selection Committee as the next Vice-Chancellor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wales to ease COVID-19 restrictions early
Wales has announced that it is easing certain coronavirus restrictions a week earlier than previously planned. “Improvements” in the public health situation mean two households will be able to meet indoors from May 3 – with gyms and leisure centres also set to open ahead of schedule. On Thursday, it was announced that COVID cases in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)