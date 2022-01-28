Ondo payroll system heavily compromised – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday said the government payroll system “has been heavily compromised”. He also said the service records of personnel had been falsified by unscrupulous persons. According to him, those behind the payroll stuffing are being identified for sanctions. Akeredolu, who spoke at Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, warned that anyone found to be involved in the falsification of service records would be asked to refund the state. He said permanent secretaries would be held to account for all staff in every agency, particularly with reference to their payroll administration. He said: “We have established cases of brazen criminality perpetrated by some staff of SUBEBinrecenttimes. “We harbour strong suspicions that our payroll system has been compromised heavily. Service records have been falsified by some unscrupulous persons.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...