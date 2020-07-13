News

Ondo PDP asks judge to withdraw from suit over party congress

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

The People Democratic Party in Ondo State (PDP) has asked the Chief Judge of the state to reassign its case pending before Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi of the Ondo State High Court.

 

There have been disputes in some local governments over outcome of the PDP local and the state congresses.

 

While some members had gone to court to challenge the outcome of the congress, others sought the intervention of leadership of the party in the dispute.

 

The matter, however, got worse as the PDP through its Secretary, Chief Oyedele Ibini and another leader Chief Adetayo Oyedeji told the Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu that they had lost confidence in the ability of Justice Olorundahunsi to dispense justice in their matter pending before him.

 

Some PDP members including Mr. Tosin Daniyan, Aliyu Nurudeen and 15 others had dragged the PDP, its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and four others to court over the outcome of the party’s congress.

