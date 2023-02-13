Ondo PDP candidates disown posters with Tinubu, APC

Two Ondo State Peoples Democratic Candidates (PDP) chiefs, Bashorun Ifedayo Adedipe and Princess Kemisola Adesanya, yesterday denied any pact with the All Progressives Congress (APC) or its Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu ahead of the general election. Adedipe and Adesanya distanced themselves from their campaign posters attached to that of Tinubu. The Akure Patriotic Front (APF) had pasted the posters of Adedipe and Adesanya with Tinubu in strategic places in Akure as their candidates. But Adedipe and Adesanya at a press conference said they had no link with the APC and would work for the presidential candidate of PDP Abubakar Atiku. They said: “We are candidates of the PDP and have no connection whatsoever with the said group (APF). “Both of us are focused and have a clear direction on our ambitions, political ideologies, and that of our party, the PDP. “Although we welcome support from members of other political parties who believe in our personalities and ability to represent them well at the National Assembly, our belief and support for our great party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is total, unalloyed, and unflinching.”
