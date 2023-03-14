Ondo PDP chiefs defect to APC

A governorship aspirant of the Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Banji Okunomo yesterday defected to the ruling rival All Progressives Congress (APC). Others who joined the APC from the PDP were former Okitipupa Local Government Area Chairman Solomon Bitire; Jossy Ehinmore, Malo Olorunwa, and former member of the State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) Bisi Ilawole However, spokesman for the PDP Kennedy Peretei described the former members as serial defectors, whose exit would not have an effect on the party. Peretei said in the last 18 months, the defectors had moved in and out of the PDP twice. The opposition party said: “Most of those who got promotions beyond their capacities by the PDP have consistently lost their polling units to other parties during elections.

“They have always been trailed by failure in their opportunistic and self-serving inordinate ambitions that drive their insatiable desire for crumbs from the master’s table. “To put the record straight, Banji Okunomo, Solomon Bitire and their gang of court jesters declared that the PDP was dead in Ondo South, shortly after our governorship primary in 2020. They defected to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) but returned to the PDP after their tragic outing which was a measure of their political relevance. “Why should the PDP lose sleep over the exit of such colourless, inconsequential, and serial defectors? “It won’t be any surprise if they are treated as political prostitutes wherever they may go. Our party can only wish them the best of luck in their sojourn. In any case, any time they wish to come back, our doors are open.”

