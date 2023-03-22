Ondo PDP chiefs sue IGP, others for rights violations

Six Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have sued the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba for illegal arrest and detention during Saturday’s election in Ondo State. Alhaji Taoheed Jimoh, Kazeem Sumonu, Tayo Oyedeji, Hakeem Sanuni, Afelumo Peter, and Ademuwagun Ganiyu through their lawyer Adetoye Akinsemoye sought the enforcement of the fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution. Aside from Baba, the suit has policema Faloni Felix, and Bode Obanla as defendants. The major grouse of the applicants was that they were arrested by the police allegedly at the instigation of Obanla for alleged antiparty activities in the Akoko North East Local Government Area days before the House of Assembly election in the constituency. Consequently, they sought “a declaration that the arrest, detention of the 1st Applicant from 15h day of March to 16th day of March 2023 is unlawful and constitutes grave violations of the Applicants’ rights to human dignity and personal liberty.
Benefit: Premium Pension pays N323bn to 88,000 beneficiaries
As part of its obligations to pension contributors under its watch, Premium Pension Limited has paid over N323billion benefits to over 88,000 beneficiaries since inception.
Ribadu: I'll not proceed to S'Court in party's interest
The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has said that he would not proceed to the Supreme Court in his case against the governorship candidate of the party, Aisha Dahiru Ahmed Binani.
Concerns over decaying bodies in Enugu forests
The nationwide protests against police brutality, otherwise known as #EndSARS, may have come and gone, but the dust is yet to settle at Enugu. The air in some neighbouhoods of Enugu has literally been polluted by the pungent odour oozing out of the putrifying remains of youths said to have been discovered in some valleys,
