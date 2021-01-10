Politics

Ondo PDP crisis: LG leaders kick over suspension of members

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State deepened at the weekend as some leaders of the party dissociated themselves from the suspension of some members of the party.
The party had suspended some members of the party, including the Minority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye, for alleged anti-party activities. The grouse of the party members, which suspended Elegbeleye, Ayo Fadaka and others, was the visit of some party leaders to a former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose at his Lagos State resident.
However, leaders from Akoko Northeast Local Government chapter of the party said the party was on its own over the suspension of Elegbeleye and others.
At a meeting attended by leaders of the party from all the political wards in the local government, they said they were not carried along before such decision to suspend their representative in the Assembly was taken.
In a statement by the leaders, which included the Chairman, Ayelumo Peter, Deputy Chairman Salisu Jimoh and Secretary; Aderinboye Samuel, they accused the State Executive of the party of taking a unilateral decision.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

As nation bleeds, North also wants justice

Posted on Author Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

The heroic Nigeria youths in the two weeks long #ENDSARS protest which erupted like a hurricane in most Nigerian cities, have started a healing process, in a way. The first, being the breaking of a 25-year-old silence to myriad of injustices in the land.   The second was breaking the cycle of ethno-religious narratives encouraged […]
Politics

TMG to PDP, APC govs: Your presence in Ondo threaten free, fair poll

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede,

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), a network of over 200 active civic organisations, has told state governors currently habitating in Ondo State with less than 24-hours to the election, that their presence may constitute a threat to free and fair governorship election. TMG, a foremost election observation group in Nigeria which was established since 1998, […]
Politics

Abiru: My victory, indication of APC’s popularity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Winner of the just concluded Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Mr. Adetokunbo Mukhail Abiru has described his victory as indication of the popularity of the All Progressive Congress (APC). According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica