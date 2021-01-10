Ondo PDP crisis: LG leaders kick over suspension of members

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State deepened at the weekend as some leaders of the party dissociated themselves from the suspension of some members of the party.

The party had suspended some members of the party, including the Minority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye, for alleged anti-party activities. The grouse of the party members, which suspended Elegbeleye, Ayo Fadaka and others, was the visit of some party leaders to a former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose at his Lagos State resident.

However, leaders from Akoko Northeast Local Government chapter of the party said the party was on its own over the suspension of Elegbeleye and others.

At a meeting attended by leaders of the party from all the political wards in the local government, they said they were not carried along before such decision to suspend their representative in the Assembly was taken.

In a statement by the leaders, which included the Chairman, Ayelumo Peter, Deputy Chairman Salisu Jimoh and Secretary; Aderinboye Samuel, they accused the State Executive of the party of taking a unilateral decision.

