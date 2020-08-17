Ondo : PDP governors not behind any renegade –S/West Chairman

Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in the South-West, Hon. Dayo Ogungbrnro, has dismissed insinuations in some political quarters that some governors elected on the platform of the party were throwing their weight behind the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Agboola Ajayi, in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

It would be recalled that Ajayi, the current deputy governor of the state, defected to the PDP from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the governorship primary of the party, but promptly dumped the party after being defeated by Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) in a primary widely adjudged as credible and fair.

In a statement issued in Ibadan, Oyo State yesterday, the PDP bigwig challenged the authors of what he called misleading reports to provide evidence that any PDP governor was backing Ajayi for the Ondo top job.

He said: “PDP will never work with a renegade and political turncoat whose ambition is not grounded in reality.

