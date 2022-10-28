News

Ondo PDP inaugurates 533-man presidential campaign council

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday inaugurated a 533-member Presidential Campaign Council ahead of next year’s election. The council is headed by Roland Omowa with the candidate of the party in the 2019 governorship poll Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) his deputy. Former PDP National Vice Chairman (South West) Dr. Eddy Olafeso is the Director General Ondo PDP Chairman Fatai Adams said their appointment is in line with the template set by the National Executive Council (NEC). Aside from the three principal officers, another 530 persons were selected from the nine federal constituencies and 203 political wards. Apart from campaigning for presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, the council will also campaign for senatorial, House of Representatives and Assembly candidates. According to Adams, there are 14 directorates headed by deputy directors who will report to Olafeso. He said the directorates were formed to ensure that the party makes an impact at the grassroots. Addressing the 530 appointees, Olafeso stated that the party adopted the measure “to rescue Nigerians today. It must win the election because of the state of this nation”.

 

