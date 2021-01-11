News

Ondo PDP leaders berate party over members’ suspension

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure Comment(0)

The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State worsened at the weekend as some leaders of the party dissociated themselves from the suspension of members of the party.

 

The party had suspended some members of the party including the Minority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye for alleged antiparty activities. The grouse of the party who suspended Elegbeleye, Ayo Fadaka and others was the visit of some party leaders to a former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose in his Lagos State resident.

 

However, leaders of the party from Akoko Northeast Local Government chapter of the party said the party was on its own over the suspension of Elegbeleye and others.

 

At a meeting attended by leaders of the party from all the political wards in the Local Government said they were not carried along before such decision to suspend their representative in the Assembly was taken.

 

In a statement by the leaders including the Chairman: Ayelumo Peter, Deputy Chairman Salisu Jimoh and Secretary; Aderinboye Samuel accused the State Executive of the party of taking decision without carrying members of the party in the Local Government along.

 

The leaders said: the suspension of our House of Assembly member was an affront on the Local Government in which there was no reference to the Local Government and no due process in their action.

 

 

“We are telling the State Executive not to distabilise the party in the local government with rumours from disgruntled elements without proper investigation. Apart from passing a vote of confidence on the minority leader, the party advised the State Executive to always follow due process before any disciplinary action is taken on members.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Crown Flour unveils vitamin premix facility, restates commitment to food fortification

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Top food product manufacturer, Crown Flour Mills Limited, a subsidiary of Olam Group, has committed to deliver Nigeria’s first state-of-the-art vitamin premix facility. The delivery was in line with the 90 per cent food fortification compliance target set at the penultimate edition of the Nigerian Food Processing and Nutrition Leadership Forum. The food manufacturer made […]
News

Online regulation: Activist writes Buhari, urges innovative approach

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An international Data Scientist and Artificial Intelligence specialist, Mr. Adewale Omoniyi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to halt plans by his administration to regulate social media, but rather use the platform to enhance governance and anti-graft policies. In an open letter sent to President Buhari, the founder of NAIJATENT: the first Nigerian indigenous social network, […]
News

How PPMC raised ex-depot price second time in 3 months

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol has been raised to as high as N170 per litre, highest in the history of Nigeria, yesterday, the same day troubled crude oil market buoyed by declining prices and second wave of COVID-19 in Europe and America forced down prices of crude oil to $40 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica