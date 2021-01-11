Ondo PDP leaders berate party over members’ suspension

The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State worsened at the weekend as some leaders of the party dissociated themselves from the suspension of members of the party.

The party had suspended some members of the party including the Minority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye for alleged antiparty activities. The grouse of the party who suspended Elegbeleye, Ayo Fadaka and others was the visit of some party leaders to a former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose in his Lagos State resident.

However, leaders of the party from Akoko Northeast Local Government chapter of the party said the party was on its own over the suspension of Elegbeleye and others.

At a meeting attended by leaders of the party from all the political wards in the Local Government said they were not carried along before such decision to suspend their representative in the Assembly was taken.

In a statement by the leaders including the Chairman: Ayelumo Peter, Deputy Chairman Salisu Jimoh and Secretary; Aderinboye Samuel accused the State Executive of the party of taking decision without carrying members of the party in the Local Government along.

The leaders said: the suspension of our House of Assembly member was an affront on the Local Government in which there was no reference to the Local Government and no due process in their action.

“We are telling the State Executive not to distabilise the party in the local government with rumours from disgruntled elements without proper investigation. Apart from passing a vote of confidence on the minority leader, the party advised the State Executive to always follow due process before any disciplinary action is taken on members.

