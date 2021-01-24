Ondo PDP Senator calls for legal backing against herders’ illegal activities in forest reserves

Following the seven-day ultimatum given to herdsmen to vacate forest reserves across the state by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Nicholas Tofowomo has called for legal backing against activities of herdsmen in the forest reserves.

Tofowomo, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emphasised that the move will ensure that criminals hiding under the guise of herding cows in the state will have nowhere to operate.

While commending Akeredolu for the ultimatum on the herdsmen, Tofowomo urged genuine herders in the state to embrace the registration modalities provided by the governor in order to identify those on legitimate business from criminals.

In a statement issued by the senator, which was signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide, he said: “I join my voice with all the positive and good people of Ondo State and also congratulate Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for taking a very good decision against the criminal activities of some Fulani herdsmen that are holding us to ransom in Ondo State.

“While declaring my total support for the decision of the governor to evict criminals from our forest reserves with the registration of genuine herdsmen and farmers who are into businesses in Ondo State, I urge him to take a step further by making it a law.”

