News

Ondo PDP Senator calls for legal backing against herders’ illegal activities in forest reserves

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

Following the seven-day ultimatum given to herdsmen to vacate forest reserves across the state by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Nicholas Tofowomo has called for legal backing against activities of herdsmen in the forest reserves.

 

Tofowomo, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emphasised that the move will ensure that criminals hiding under the guise of herding cows in the state will have nowhere to operate.

 

While commending Akeredolu for the ultimatum on the herdsmen, Tofowomo urged genuine herders in the state to embrace the registration modalities provided by the governor in order to identify those on legitimate business from criminals.

 

In a statement issued by the senator, which was signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide, he said: “I join my voice with all the positive and good people of Ondo State and also congratulate Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for taking a very good decision against the criminal activities of some Fulani herdsmen that are holding us to ransom in Ondo State.

 

“While declaring my total support for the decision of the governor to evict criminals from our forest reserves with the registration of genuine herdsmen and farmers who are into businesses in Ondo State, I urge him to take a step further by making it a law.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo/Ondo elections: Buhari must put his feet down, says Saraki

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the gubernatorial elections scheduled to hold in Edo and OndostatesonSeptember19and October 10, respectively, was fair, credible and free of any form of manipulation and violence. Saraki, who insisted that President Buhari must “put his feet down” to live up to […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves 2021-2023 MTEF, projects N12.66trn 2021 budget

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2021- 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) with N12.66 trillion budget projection for each of the three fiscal years. Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the eighth virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of State for Finance, […]
News Top Stories

UNILAG: Babalakin accuses panel of bias, resigns as Pro-Chancellor

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Shortly after the Federal Government promised to look into the findings submitted by the Special Visitation Panel it set up to look into the management crisis at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) has resigned as Pro-Chancellor of the varsity. The Special Visitation Panel was set up to look into the crisis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica