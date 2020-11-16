Ondo PDP: Still in search of cohesion after guber loss

ADEWALE MOMOH reports on happenings in the Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the party’s defeat in the October 10 governorship election in the state

Prior to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was enmeshed in crisis that polarized it, and which according to many political observers, was one of the reasons for the poor performance of the party at the poll.

The crisis was due to the June 22 primary election in which the party’s standard-bearer for the election, Barr. Eyitayo Jegede, defeated other seven aspirants. The outcome of the nomination process led to the exit of one its foremost governorship aspirants and deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi. Ajayi, who came second in the primary election behind Jegede, faulted the process and afterwards left the party alongside some chieftains of the party to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

One of the PDP governorship aspirants, Banji Okunomo, also joined him to move to ZLP. Aside the move to ZLP by a sizeable number of PDP members in the state at the eve of the election, some chieftains of the party are of the view that the woeful performance of the party was largely due to Jegede’s attitude. They claimed that the governorship candidate single-handedly ran his campaign without recourse to party loyalists, particularly the leaders.

The incumbent governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, polled 292,830 votes and won in 15 local government areas to emerge winner of the election, while Jegede polled 195,791 votes. The PDP candidate won in only three local governments (Akure North, Akure South and Ifedore) within the Central Senatorial District of the state. A PDP chieftain, who spoke on the outcome of the election on condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph that Jegede’s political naivety led to the defeat of the party in the election.

The party stalwart maintained that Jegede’s selection of Gboluga Ikengboju as his running was a political miscalculation, owing to the fact the latter, who presently represents Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency at the National Assembly, is not on ground in Ondo State, politically.

His words: “In all honesty, Jegede shouldn’t have been the one to fly the PDP’s flag during the election if we were actually determined to defeat an incumbent governor and a ruling party like the APC. Do you know that we saw this coming but those who failed to read and listen to the rumblings among key stakeholders kept on with the belief that they will do the unthinkable.

“Let us be frank with ourselves, politically who is Jegede? Iroko (ex-Governor Olusegun Mimiko) introduced him to Ondo State politics. If Jegede was serious about governing the state, he ought to have carried leaders of the party, who are well grounded in the politics of the state along but he failed to realize that a tree can never make a forest.

“Just take a look at the issue of his running mate. We appealed that for Jegede’s political base to be further strengthened; at least he should look into the direction of the aspirants who already had followers, with some of them being grassroots politicians but that plea was ignored.”

Another chieftain of the party, who also spoke on the issue, said that aside visiting other aspirants shortly after winning the primary election, Jegede never had any recourse to engage them in the build-up to the poll. The chieftain stated that “after the primaries, Jegede went to the houses of the aspirants but aside that he never carried them along.

So, with such situation, what magic do you want the supporters of the party to perform? For instance, we all know that Akeredolu is not grounded politically like Jegede but Akeredolu was able to resolve all lingering differences with all APC leaders across the state.

This is where Jegede failed woefully.” While members of the Ondo PDP led by Hon. Fatai Adams are still ruing their party’s loss of the October 10 governorship election, some of their leaders are of the view that it is time to rebuild the party.

A former PDP Publicity Secretary in the South-West and chieftain of the party in Ondo State, Ayo Fadaka, who shares this view, said: “The primary election has come and gone and the aspirations of all those who went into the primary election to contest for the party’s tickets had since retired with that era.” He added: “What concerns most party leaders’ is to ensure that the party is well managed to the point that it will continue to grow rather than depreciate in any manner.

Of course, we have challenges arising from the #EndSARS protest, which led to the unfortunate development of the party secretariat being burnt, but you know that the man who has taken the front seat to rebuild that secretariat, Godday Erewa, was also an aspirant for the party’s ticket.

“That would let you know that as partymen, we have put behind us the politics of the primary election and we are all looking forward now. Our main concern is that we are able to steady the party, manage our recent set back and look forward to reposition party for the next elections coming very soon.” The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kennedy Peretei, on his part, emphasized the need for members who left the party ahead of the election to reconsider their action and return to the fold.

He said: “Concerning members of our party, who left during the heat of the election, I am sure they have also realized the folly of their actions now. It will be in their very best interest to return. They must have found out that what they thought was the Promise Land was actually a desolate land. “Talking about other activities, there are plans to rebuild the party secretariat which was burnt. The foundation laying ceremony had been done. We are still on course with not only the reconstruction of the secretariat but also reconstruction of the party in terms of membership.”

He added that the party is in support of Jegede’s challenge of the declaration of Governor Akeredolu as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The man who has gone to court has the right to do so as well as the party that he represented at the election,” Peretei said. Jegede, who dragged Akeredolu to the State Election Petitions Tribunal to challenge his victory, in a petition in which INEC, APC and the Deputy Govenor- elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, were joined as defendants, claimed that the election was marred with irregularities and pockets of violence as well as intimidation.

The PDP candidate also faulted the emergence of Akeredolu during APC governorship primary election held on June 20.

According to Jegede, “in the last 19 days I have been silent; we break that silence in obedience to the provisions of our laws. “We commence a challenge against the declaration and return made by INEC in respect of the Ondo State Governorship election of October 10. By this process, let our people again begin to hope for a better future to the glory of God.”

