Ondo PDP suspends former Chairman, Elegbeleye, three others

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West took another turn yesterday following the suspension of some stalwarts of the Ondo State chapter of the party. The affected chieftains of the party who were suspended indefinitely over alleged anti-party activities included the former Chairman of the party, Ebenezer Alabi and former Publicity Secretary of the party in South West, Ayo Fadaka.

Others were the former Chairman, National Sports Commission, Rasheed Elegbeleye; Chief Oyedele Ibini and Hon. Lad Ojomo. The suspension was contained in statement issued yesterday by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, which added that the Elders’ Committee of the party in the state had also been dissolved. According to sources, the suspension was not unconnected with the visit of the suspended members alongside others to the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

The statement read: “Pursuant to Section 58(1)(a)(b)(f)and (h)of the Peoples Democratic Party Constitution (2017 as Amended) the under listed persons are hereby suspended indefinitely from the party for antiparty activities and gross misconduct: Chief Oyedele Ibini; Hon. Lad Ojomo; Mr.Ayo Fadaka; Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye and Hon. Ebenezer Alabi. “By this decision, they are expected to stop parading themselves as members of the party. All organs of the party are to take note in this regard. “They stand suspended until the outcome of the report of the State Disciplinary Committee.”

