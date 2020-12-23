News

Ondo PDP suspends former Chairman, Elegbeleye, three others

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West took another turn yesterday following the suspension of some stalwarts of the Ondo State chapter of the party. The affected chieftains of the party who were suspended indefinitely over alleged anti-party activities included the former Chairman of the party, Ebenezer Alabi and former Publicity Secretary of the party in South West, Ayo Fadaka.

Others were the former Chairman, National Sports Commission, Rasheed Elegbeleye; Chief Oyedele Ibini and Hon. Lad Ojomo. The suspension was contained in statement issued yesterday by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, which added that the Elders’ Committee of the party in the state had also been dissolved. According to sources, the suspension was not unconnected with the visit of the suspended members alongside others to the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

The statement read: “Pursuant to Section 58(1)(a)(b)(f)and (h)of the Peoples Democratic Party Constitution (2017 as Amended) the under listed persons are hereby suspended indefinitely from the party for antiparty activities and gross misconduct: Chief Oyedele Ibini; Hon. Lad Ojomo; Mr.Ayo Fadaka; Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye and Hon. Ebenezer Alabi. “By this decision, they are expected to stop parading themselves as members of the party. All organs of the party are to take note in this regard. “They stand suspended until the outcome of the report of the State Disciplinary Committee.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: No rapid test kit passed validation test – Medical Lab Council

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), yesterday said none of the COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits submitted by some vendors passed its validation test. MLSCN, while noting that 43 brands of RDT kits earlier submitted by some vendors for validation were in its second batch of pre-market validation of COVID-19 test kits, […]
News Top Stories

Why Nigeria must diversify economy from oil, by Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the effect of COVID-19 on the economy and decline in global oil prices, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has advised that to cushion the effect of future crude oil crashes, the country must undertake an aggressive diversification into non-oil businesses. Sylva gave the advice in a keynote address delivered at the […]
News

Enugu community rejects Ugwuanyi’s land panel, says matter subjudice

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Residents of Ogui Nike in Enugu North Local Government of Enugu State have rejected Administrative Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government to look into a disputed land in Ugwuaji community. The residents, who were party to the land dispute, said they were rejecting the panel as the land in dispute which was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: