Ondo police arrest 15 for electoral, criminal offences

Police in Ondo State arrested at least 15 suspects in connection with electoral offences during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. Spokeswoman Funmi Odunlami only confirmed in a statement on Sunday that some people were arrested in connection with electoral offences. However, sources said at least 15 were arrested. According to her, some of the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state with support of soldiers. She said their offences ranged from ballot snatching, destruction of ballot papers and disruption of peaceful conduct at polling units and other criminal activities. Odunlami said: “They were arrested in connection with cases of unlawful possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes, attempted murder and serious assault. “All cases relating to electoral offences will be harmonized and would be dealt with in accordance with the electoral Act after completion of the investigation.” The police praised the military and other security agencies and law-abiding citizens for the maintenance of law and order throughout the election

