Ondo police arrest 15 for electoral, criminal offences

Police in Ondo State arrested at least 15 suspects in connection with electoral offences during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. Spokeswoman Funmi Odunlami only confirmed in a statement on Sunday that some people were arrested in connection with electoral offences. However, sources said at least 15 were arrested. According to her, some of the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state with support of soldiers. She said their offences ranged from ballot snatching, destruction of ballot papers and disruption of peaceful conduct at polling units and other criminal activities. Odunlami said: “They were arrested in connection with cases of unlawful possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes, attempted murder and serious assault. “All cases relating to electoral offences will be harmonized and would be dealt with in accordance with the electoral Act after completion of the investigation.” The police praised the military and other security agencies and law-abiding citizens for the maintenance of law and order throughout the election
MAN: FX scarcity pushing manufacturers to Black markets
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that foreign exchange (FX) volatility is causing many local manufacturers to rush to the parallel markets to source for forex at higher rates for manufacturing. The association warned that this situation portends more danger to Nigeria’s quest to seeing reduction in inflation rate level, saying the […]
Excess weight in toddlers can set stage for heart disease
Researchers in Australia said overweight and obese children may show signs of cardiovascular disease risk even before age 11. These were the findings of a new study published in the journal, ‘Pediatrics’. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a general term for conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels. It’s usually associated with a […]
Buhari: Fresh loans to fund Kano- Maradi rail, Apapa ports, others
President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the foreign loans requests recently sent to the Senate would be used to execute the Kano-Maradi rail, Apapa TinCan Ports and 13 other projects. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the projects are spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country. The loans, according […]
