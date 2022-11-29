Ondo: Police arrest 3 secondary school boys for allegedly gang-raping 14-year-old student

Three secondary school boys have been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly gang-raping one of their junior girls in Akure, the state capital. The teenagers with ages raging between 17 and 18 were said to have raped the 14-year-old SSS 1 girl at Akure High School in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The trio, are in SSS 2, in the same school as the victim. The incident sources said happened within the school premises. Sources said the victim went into a nearby bush in the school to defecate and on her way back, the three boys waylaid and raped her.

One of the sources said it was during the break period of the school that the boys monitored and ambushed the female student at the lonely place within the school. The girl was reported to have walked into the classroom with blood stain on her uniform.

According to reports, the three friends have been trailing and disturbing the girl in school before the rape incident. One of the boys was said to have earlier demanded for sex from the girl, but she turned him down.

So, the boy called on his two friends to join in raping her in an isolated place. The source added that the boys have been taken to Juvenile children correctional centre. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmi Odunlami gave the names of the suspects to include Idris Matthew, 17 years, Olawale Tobi, 18 years and Ajayi Michael, 17 years.

Odunlami said, “There is a case of conspiracy and defilement against the trio of Idris Matthew, 17yrs, Olawale Tobi, 18 years, Ajayi Micheal, 17years, all students of Akure High School, lured a 14-year-old student into the bush at the back of the school gate and gang raped her. The three suspects are in custody.”

