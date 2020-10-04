News

Ondo poll: APC accuses PDP, ZLP of heating up the polity

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, has accused opposition parties of deliberately launching unprovoked attacks on members of the party, to create avoidable tension ahead of the gubernatorial election.

 

The ruling party particularly fingered Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as being responsible for the ploy to send wrong signals to the outside world. He further revealed that the APC-led government has perfected plans to invest massively in women and youth empowerment, if re-elected

 

The chairman, in a statement by the party’s spokesman, Alex Kalejaye, lamented that while the ruling party perceives other parties as partners in the democratic process, they have treated the ruling party as enemy that must be annihilated at all cost.

 

The statement reads in part: “The PDP and ZLP have attacked us repeatedly, while we have resisted the temptation to fight back. Our decision not borne out of cowardice, but we feel we are in a position to display maturity. We feel we should be more careful because we are better favoured to win the election.

 

“All they are doing is to create tension in the State, and possibly discredit the process. We have resolved to continue to tolerate them; we wont retaliate, irrespective of the degree of provocation


