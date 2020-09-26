Ondo poll: Jegede laments bad state of roads in Ondo communities

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has lamented the deplorable state of most roads in Ondo State, saying it is a reflection of bad governance.

He made the observation during his campaign tour of communities in Odigbo Local Government area.

Speaking at the palace of the monarch of Ajue community, Jegede said he had traversed virtually all communities in the state and noticed that they suffered neglect in terms of good road network.

“I have gone round the local government and I have discovered that the major problem facing your communities is lack of good roads; and when the roads are bad, there cannot be any meaningful development in such area.

“This is the situation in virtually all communities across the state, and it is a reflection of bad governance.

“If you vote for us, rest assured that these roads will be attended to; because. we know that a good road is a booster for other forms of development,” he said.

Jegede, who similarly visited Kajola, Oniparaga, Ago Alaye, Omifon and Ore communities, assured farmers in the area of financial empowerment, to enable them embark on large-scale mechanised farming.

“Our people should not be going to Kano, Sokoto or Benue before they could buy rice, beans or yam.

“Our farmers should be able to make them available here, even at a very minimal cost,” he explained.

Welcoming the governorship candidate, the Akogbe of Ajue, Oba Bamidele Akinwe, lauded the masses-oriented programmes that formed Jegede’s campaign promises.

He, however, appealed to every relevant agency handling the election process to ensure that the October 10 governorship poll is free and fair, and deviod of violence and bloodshed.

“Just do your best and let’s leave the rest; He (God) is the one that can enthrone and can also dethrone,” he admonished.

News

CAMA 2020 ‘ll aid ease of doing business in Nigeria – Akinosun

Founding Partner, SimmonsCooper Partners, Mr. Dapo Akinosun has commended the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, saying it would promote ease of doing business, transparency and accountability, as well as bringing about brighter days for businesses in Nigeria.

Akinosun, a business lawyer while speaking at a SimmonsCooper Partner webinar conference on ‘CAMA 2020 and Economic Growth’ said a progressive front to advance significant policy such as CAMA 2020 is critical to the national growth.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, ‘Easing Business in Nigeria’ Akinosun said SimmonsCoopers believed that the strength of any economy cannot be disconnected from efforts put in to make business environment friendly.

His words: “As a business lawyer, I know that government, corporate organisations and individuals alike will require not only a fresh capacity to adapt but in many instances to reinvent the wheels of progress. This would not only be tested in the days to come but would prove critical to thriving in the face of a very unsettling circumstances presented by COVID-19, which has affected all facet of our human endeavours.

“I commended those who have contributed to the enactment of the monumental legislation, CAMA 2020. We can say confidently that we are on path to brighter days of business in Nigeria. For small, big and for the investors for all stakeholders, the new CAMA heralds the modernised regulatory environment that improves the ease of getting business done in Nigeria.

“The new measures provided by the CAMA 2020 are in no doubt commendable as they will ensure greater transparency. We at Simmons Cooper Partners strongly believe that the strength of any economy cannot be disconnected from the efforts put in to make that economy business friendly. Legislations, regulations and policies all work together to make workable requirements. We believe that a progressive front to advance significant policy such as the new act is critical to our national growth.”

The Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, said the CAMA 2020 law is meant to achieve three objectives, which are to strengthen the various initiatives of Federal Government and ease of doing business; to provide for greater disclosure, transparency and accountability by registered entities; and the strengthen the regulatory powers of the Commission.

He said the provisions in the CAMA 2020 supports various initiatives by the Corporate Affairs Commission toward ease of doing business in Nigeria.

News

Senatorial Bye-Election: Governor Diri tasks INEC, Security Agencies On Fairness.

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri at the weekend charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to build on the gains of the Edo poll by ensuring that the will of the people of Bayelsa Central prevailed over those of godfathers in the forthcoming Bayelsa Senatorial bye election.

Inaugurating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the October 31 Bayelsa Central Senatorial bye-election in Yenagoa, the Governor described the candidate of the party, Moses Cleopas, as eminently qualified to represent the people of the district in the Senate.

Governor Diri’s spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, quoted him while inaugurating the council as expressing the optimism that the PDP would retain the seat he vacated after he was sworn in as governor on February 14.

Diri commended the party faithful for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the primary election, which he said proved naysayers wrong.

He observed that over time, the PDP has proved to be a truly democratic party with the history of producing qualified candidates, stressing that politics was not about violence and imposition but about the people as was seen in the recent election in Edo State.

He said: “I want to thank the Central Senatorial District for the peaceful manner in which it conducted its own senatorial primary and the democratic way we are trying to show the other party how to conduct elections. Internal democracy is very important in the democratic process and we have proved that as a party we are disciplined and ready to do what is right.”