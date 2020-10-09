Ondo poll: Jimoh Ibrahim distributes victory material for Akeredolu’s celebration

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Igbotako-born billionaire and doyen of entrepreneurship, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim has commenced the distribution of celebration cloths to APC faithfuls across the state.

He revealed this today at his palatial country home, Igbotako in Ondo South Senatorial district when party faithful in their hundreds visited him to consult him on the Guber poll billed for Saturday.

Jimoh Ibrahim also gave out the Ankara wares which he described as “the celebration gear” for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory on Saturday, to all the good people of Igbotako who had paid him a pre-election courtesy call.

While conferring with them, Ibrahim charged them to go all out and vote for continuity in the governorship election, promising them a free and fair election where their votes and voices will count.

Barr. Ibrahim distributed cash and palliatives to the people in their hundreds who had visited him to seek his wise opinion on the way forward as regards the Ondo poll.

Assuring them that Governor Akeredolu will beat the other contenders with very wide margin, Barr. Ibrahim went further to distribute expensive Ankara wares among the people who had visited him, noting that he has distributed cloths that will be worn to mark the APC victory at the polls on Saturday.

He also charged the people of Igbotako to join the victory ride and implored them to use their votes to support Akeredolu’s second term bid.

