Metro & Crime

Ondo poll: Jimoh Ibrahim distributes victory material for Akeredolu’s celebration

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Igbotako-born billionaire and doyen of entrepreneurship, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim has commenced the distribution of celebration cloths to APC faithfuls across the state.
He revealed this today at his palatial country home, Igbotako in Ondo South Senatorial district when party faithful in their hundreds visited him to consult him on the Guber poll billed for Saturday.
Jimoh Ibrahim also gave out the Ankara wares which he described as “the celebration gear” for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory on Saturday, to all the good people of Igbotako who had paid him a pre-election courtesy call.
While conferring with them, Ibrahim charged them to go all out and vote for continuity in the governorship election, promising them a free and fair election where their votes and voices will count.
Barr. Ibrahim distributed cash and palliatives to the people in their hundreds who had visited him to seek his wise opinion on the way forward as regards the Ondo poll.
Assuring them that Governor Akeredolu will beat the other contenders with very wide margin, Barr. Ibrahim went further to distribute expensive Ankara wares among the people who had visited him, noting that he has distributed cloths that will be worn to mark the APC victory at the polls on Saturday.
He also charged the people of Igbotako to join the victory ride and implored them to use their votes to support Akeredolu’s second term bid.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Amnesty accuses US police of human rights abuses

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Metro (pix: attached) Amnesty International on Tuesday accused the U.S. police of violating the human rights of protesters during the anti-racism demonstrations in the U.S. In a report published on Tuesday, Amnesty said police repeatedly used physical violence, chemical irritants like tear gas or pepper spray, as well as less lethal projectiles like rubber bullets […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC recovers additional N130m for Kwara from alleged treasury looters

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered an additional N130m for the Kwara State government from alleged treasury looters. This was disclosed on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, when the management staff of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC, led by DCDS Oseni Kazeem Oluwasina, paid Governor AbdukRahman AbdulRazaq a courtesy […]
Metro & Crime

Ikeja Lions Club plants 100 trees to help environment

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Ikeja Lions Club, in conjunction with Ikeja Harmony of the International Lions Club, District 404B2, recently planted trees to help improve the environment, as part of their July service project.   At the tree planting exercise, which took place at the Lagos State Technical and Vocational College, Agindingbi, Lagos, about 100 pieces of different types […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: