News

Ondo Poly suspends unions over planned strike

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, RUGIPO has suspended the activities of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU). It was v learnt that the suspension followed an alleged plan by the unions to embark on an indefinite strike over non-payment of their13-monthsalaryarrears.

The institution was said to have released a circular banning union activities, a situationwhich theworkersvowed to resist. Before the banning of the unions, the workers had resolved to resume the industrial action they earlier suspended. SSANIPinaletterdated4th of January, 2022, informed the authorities that its “congressin- session” had resolved to resume the strike suspended on November 8, 2021. A communiqué signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Olowolade Chris and Ojo Akinyemi, urged the state government and the school to consider their grouses and do the needful.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BoT chair: TETFund, FIRS synergy transforming public tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has said that the synergy between the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) and TETFund was vital to the transformation witnessed in public tertiary institutions nationwide. This was as the BoT chairman clarified the fund’s position on support for private universities, stating […]
News Top Stories

2023 presidency: ‘Tinubu should support Ndigbo

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

…as mark of statesmanship   The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday urged the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to support Ndigbo in her quest to realise the 2023 presidency.   The group noted that should Tinubu adhere to this adverse, it would […]
News

Bandits kill Catholic Priest, kidnap brother, 17 others in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

*CAN describes killings as unfortunate Armed bandits on Friday night abducted and killed a Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Minna, Reverend Father John Gbakaan Yaji in Tufa village along Lambata-Lapai road of Niger State. In a similar situation, 17 people were on Saturday night kidnapped by bandits in three communities in Bassa/Kukoki ward of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica