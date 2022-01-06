Ondo Poly suspends unions over planned strike

The Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, RUGIPO has suspended the activities of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU). It was v learnt that the suspension followed an alleged plan by the unions to embark on an indefinite strike over non-payment of their13-monthsalaryarrears.

The institution was said to have released a circular banning union activities, a situationwhich theworkersvowed to resist. Before the banning of the unions, the workers had resolved to resume the industrial action they earlier suspended. SSANIPinaletterdated4th of January, 2022, informed the authorities that its “congressin- session” had resolved to resume the strike suspended on November 8, 2021. A communiqué signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Olowolade Chris and Ojo Akinyemi, urged the state government and the school to consider their grouses and do the needful.

