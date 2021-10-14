Ondo poly workers begin strike over unpaid 11 months salary arrears

Non-academic unions of the Ondo State owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO) Thursday began an indefinite strike action over unpaid salary arrears running close to one year.

The unions; the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the Non-Academic Staff Union, at a congress held on the campus of the institution resolved to embark on the strike action over unpaid wages.

The aggrieved workers said they were being owed salaries of December 2016, January 2017 and January to October 2021.The workers also said they had not been promoted for the past two years.

Speaking after the congress, the chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics of the institution, Mr Chris Olowolade said the workers had no alternative but to embark on the strike action following the alleged insensitive gesture of the management of the institution on their plight.

His words: “The management of this institution owes us a backlog of salaries, aside the 11 months’ salary arrears, we have three months promotion arrears. The last promotion was done in 2018, now we are in 2021.

“When you are in an office without moving forward, the motivation would not be there. Also, the management has not been recognising the unions as core stakeholders in the scheme of things in the campus, this and many other issues but the salary is the major reason.”

Also, the Chairman of Non-Academic Staff Union of the institution, Mr Adebayo Obayoriade said the union had used every means at its disposal to resolve the impasse, but to no avail as the other party was not responding positively.

Like this: Like Loading...