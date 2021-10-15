News

Ondo poly workers’ strike over unpaid 11 months’ salary arrears

Posted on Author Babatope Okeow Comment(0)

The non-academic workers of the Ondo Stateowned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), yesterday commenced an indefinite strike over unpaid 11 months’ salary arrears. The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) and Non-Academic Staff Union at a congress agreed on the strike.

The workers said they were being owed salaries of December 2016, January 2017 and January to October 2021. They also said they had not been promoted for the past two years. Speaking after the congress, the school’s Chairman of SSANIP, Chris Olowolade, said they had no alternative but to embark on the strike.

He said: “When you are in an office without moving forward, the motivation would not be there. Also, management has not been recognizing the unions as core stakeholders in the scheme of things, but the salary is the major reason.”

Our Reporters

