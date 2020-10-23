Ondo: Protesters attack prison, free inmates

…burn police station, LG secretariat, Akeredolu’s campaign office

Violence erupted in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday after hoodlums freed prisoners held at the Correctional Service facility in the town.

The hoodlums were said to have launched an attack on the facility after attacking the Okitipupa Divisional Police Station which was set ablaze.

Hundreds of seized motorcycles and other valuables at the police station were stolen by the protesters. Tension heightened in the town after an attempt by the police to ensure that the protesting youths obey the curfew imposed by the government.

The encounter between the police and the youth also led to the burning of the Okitipupa Local Government Secretariat as well as the High Court in the community where valuables were looted by the hoodlums.

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the town was not spared as the hoodlums ransacked it completely.

The mob action took another dimension as some residential houses of some political leaders in the town were destroyed and burnt. Witnesses said a building belonging to Ife Oyedele, a governorship aspirant in the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Executive Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), was also razed.

Just as the arson was going on in Okitipupa, the hoodlums in Akure, the Ondo State capital, resumed from where they left off on Wednesday as they set the campaign office of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on fire.

The campaign office, located on Oyemekun Road, which was used for campaign activities during the just concluded electioneering in the state, was torched by the hoodlums after they vandalised it. Also, the Ala Police Station in the state capital was attacked as the protesters set free the detainees.

Meanwhile, as at press time, it was not ascertained if casualties were recorded during the arson as the phone lines of the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, were not reachable.

Like this: Like Loading...