News

Ondo: Pupils escape death, many injured as school bus goes up in flames

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

At least 15 pupils of Hope of Tomorrow Academy, a private school in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday suffered life-threatening injuries after their school bus went up in flames. The incident caused widespread anxiety and tension in the community, when parents heard of the tragedy. After obtaining first aid treatment at the scene of the incident, the injured students were rushed to a neighbouring General Hospital in Iwaro Oka, according to reliable sources.

According to an eyewitness, who only identified himself as Olumide, the driver of the ill-fated school bus, whose name was not disclosed as of press time, was picking up pupils when fire suddenly gutted the bus. He said: “There was smoke in the sky and people ran to the area and it was discovered that it was a fire accident involving school children.” “It took the intervention of residents who were said to have immediately broken the rear windshield after discovering that the doors of the vehicle were locked.”

 

