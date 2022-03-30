Metro & Crime

Ondo: Pupils escape death, severely injured as school bus catches fire

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Fifteen pupils of Hope of Tomorrow Academy, a private school in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State suffered life-threatening injuries after their school bus went up in flames.

The incident caused widespread anxiety and tension in the community, when parents heard of the tragedy.

After obtaining first aid treatment at the scene of the fire, the injured students were rushed to the General Hospital in Iwaro Oka, according to reliable sources.

According to an eyewitness, who only identified himself as Olumide, the driver of the ill-fated school bus, whose name was not disclosed as of press time, was picking up pupils when fire suddenly gutted the bus

He said: “There was smoke in the sky and people ran to the area and it was discovered that it was a fire accident involving school children.

“It took the intervention of residents who were said to have immediately broken the rear shield after discovering that the doors of the vehicle were locked.

“Though no life was lost to the incident, we heard one of the pupils had been rushed to Federal Medical Centre in Owo.”

Efforts to get reaction from the management and staff of the school proved abortive as they declined to speak on the incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, said: “I have been trying to get in touch with the DPO but his number is not connecting.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 23, dies in Jos after hiding inside well to evade EFCC arrest

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

A young man simply identified as ‘David’, age 23, has been confirmed dead after he was brought out from a well in ECWA Staff Community, Farin Gada area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State   The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, confirmed the incident to […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong, wife, kids’ second COVID-19 tests return negative

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, wife and members of his family, including his immediate staff, have tested negative to the coronavirus for the second time. Lalong in a press statement signed by Director, Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the second test conducted on him and his household […]
Metro & Crime

After 160 days in detention, Gloria Okorie finally arraigned

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A coalition of Civil Rights Organisations and human rights activists have condemned the flagrant violation of the constitutional rights of 21-yearold Miss Gloria Okorie, who has been in police detention for more than 160 days. In a press statement, the coalition noted that the detention of Okorie for over 160 days was also in utter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica