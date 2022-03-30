Ondo: Pupils escape death, severely injured as school bus catches fire

Fifteen pupils of Hope of Tomorrow Academy, a private school in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State suffered life-threatening injuries after their school bus went up in flames.

The incident caused widespread anxiety and tension in the community, when parents heard of the tragedy.

After obtaining first aid treatment at the scene of the fire, the injured students were rushed to the General Hospital in Iwaro Oka, according to reliable sources.

According to an eyewitness, who only identified himself as Olumide, the driver of the ill-fated school bus, whose name was not disclosed as of press time, was picking up pupils when fire suddenly gutted the bus

He said: “There was smoke in the sky and people ran to the area and it was discovered that it was a fire accident involving school children.

“It took the intervention of residents who were said to have immediately broken the rear shield after discovering that the doors of the vehicle were locked.

“Though no life was lost to the incident, we heard one of the pupils had been rushed to Federal Medical Centre in Owo.”

Efforts to get reaction from the management and staff of the school proved abortive as they declined to speak on the incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, said: “I have been trying to get in touch with the DPO but his number is not connecting.”

