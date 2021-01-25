Top Stories

Ondo quit notice: S’west, Jigawa, Kebbi govs adopt Akeredolu’s directive

…order not new, we’re ready to work with Ondo Govt – Miyetti Allah

*Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu absent from meeting

Adewale Momoh, Akure

 

The order by the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that herdsmen who illegally occupy Government Forest Reserves should vacate or get registered was on Monday adopted by some governors under the platform of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) as well as the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN).

The governors, who converged on Akure, the Ondo State capital during a meeting to engage MACBAN in order to find lasting solutions to the incessant killings, kidnappings and crises between herdsmen and farmers within the Southwest geo-political zone, all agreed that herders in Ondo State must register as demanded by Akeredolu.

The governors who attended the meeting included; the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, who doubles as the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, Akeredolu; Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku; Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde and their Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Bagudu Abubakar.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu were absent at the meeting.

After the meeting, which lasted more than three hours at the International Centre for Culture and Events (DOME), the governors and the leadership of MACBAN agreed that the motive of Akeredolu was not to send Fulani out of the state but herders illegally occupying forest reserves in a bid to tackle prevailing security challenges in the state.

In a communiqué, issued after the meeting, which was read by Fayemi, stated that the governors as well as MACBAN are committed to the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria, stressing that the issue of insecurity is a national challenge and not peculiar to any tribe or region but must be addressed by the cooperation of all.

