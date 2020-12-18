News

Ondo records 80 deaths as Lassa fever worsens

Notwithstanding global apprehension being caused by COVID-19, Lassa fever has worsened in Ondo State as no fewer than 80 people had died of the fever in the state in the outgoing year. According to records, 18% fatalities were recorded from the total reported cases of Lassa fever in the state when compared to the less than 1% of COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

Disclosing this in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday during a road walk sensitization on the eradication of Lassa fever, Acting Commissioner for Health and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye stated that of all the confirmed cases of the disease in Nigeria, 75% were from three states with Ondo State topping the chart with 36%.

While revealing that Owo and Ose local government areas of the state were the epicentres of Lassa fever, Adeyeye appealed to residents on the need to always maintained proper hygiene by ensuring that rodents which were the carriers of the disease were exterminated from their surroundings. The Acting Commissioner, who also disclosed that the dry season usually heralded outbreak of the disease in the country, stated that the only way that Lassa fever would be eradicated was only when rodents were wiped off from communities, hence the distribution of 10,000 rodenticides free of charge to residents in order to exterminate rodents.

He said: “We are in an unfortunate situation of COVID- 19 all over the world. It has killed 41 people in Ondo State from January till now. But Lassa fever has killed more than 80 people. 18% of Lassa fever victims have died compared to 1% of COVID-19

