Ondo registers civil servants for Health Insurance

The Ondo State Government has commenced data capturing for workers in the service of the state in preparation for the full take off of the state’s Health Insurance Scheme, code-named ORANGEHIS.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had flagged off ORANGEHIS for workers in the employment of the state government which is expected to fully kick off with the ongoing data capturing exercise.

The Head of Service, Mr. Kayode Ogundele, whose data was captured Tuesday, said the scheme, when it fully takes off, would alleviate the health challenges faced by workers which led to incapacitation or untimely death.

According to him, the era when workers in the state would be running around to raise funds from their meagre resources to save the lives of their sick colleagues is gone with the take-off of ORANGEHIS

He hinted that apart from subscribing to the scheme at the various hospitals of workers’ choice, the state government had concluded arrangements to build a clinic within the premises of the State Contributory Health Agency as a model for the scheme in the state.

While lauding the Governor Akeredolu-led government for the initiative, Ogundele charged all civil servants in the state to key in and avail themselves of the opportunities ORANGEHIS would offer.

