Ondo resident doctors begin two-week strike

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, yesterday began a two-week warning strike over a dearth of workers. The doctors decided to downtoolsaftertheirgeneral meeting. The Owo FMC ARD President, Olaopa Gideon, saidthe strike became inevitable as they work “under dire stressful conditions”. According to him, there are only 80 resident doctors and health officers in the employ of the hospital, saying no further employment has been done since 2018. He said the hospital used to have about 300 doctors and house officers but many of them have left. Olaopasaid: “Butnowone person is doing the job of five persons. Wehavebeenonthis issue since last year. The situation keeps getting worse because a lot of people are leaving the system.

“There has not been any employment in FMC Owo since 2018. Employment of an additional 200 doctors and health officers will solve the problem. They are also not paying for our extra work. We are doing duty calls every day.” Other issues raised by the striking doctors are the poor quality meal being served by the hospital as well as a lack of befitting and secure accommodation for their colleagues working at the hospital’s annex in Akure. But the hospital’s Public Relations Officer Olufunsho Ijanusi, who confirmed the strike, said the management was working towards resolving it.

Ijanusi said the Chief Medical Director, Dr Liasu Adeagbo had just returned from Abuja and had a meeting with the leadership of the ARD, appealing to them to have patience. He explained that there were lots of bureaucratic issues causing delay in the employment of more hands. But hepromisedthatthehospital wouldsoonfindalasting solution to the challenge.

 

Sanwo-Olu consolidating on predecessors' achievements –Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for sustaining and consolidating on the achievements of his predecessors.   Kalu made the commendation while felicitating Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary. Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday in Abuja, described the […]
Insecurity inhibiting infrastructural devt, Buhari laments

…alleges people perpetrate insecurity for profit President Muhammmadu Buhari has lamented that insecurity, manifesting as banditry, kidnapping and insurgencies, has inhibited the delivery of infrastructural projects by his administration. Buhari said this yesterday at a dinner with the 469 members of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa yesterday. In a release by his spokesman, […]
LUTH violating agreement on fees abolished for resident doctors –NARD

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by the management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to scuttle the peace the health sector is currently enjoying with the re-introduction of fees hitherto abolished for resident doctors.   NARD, has accused LUTH led by Prof. Chris Bode, […]

