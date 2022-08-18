Metro & Crime

Ondo resident doctors begin two-week strike

Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, Thursday began a two-week warning strike over a dearth of workers.

The doctors decided to down tools after their general meeting.

The Owo FMC ARD President, Olaopa Gideon said the strike became inevitable as they work “under dire stressful conditions”.

According to him, there are only 80 resident doctors and health officers in the employ of the hospital, saying no further employment has been done since 2018.

He said the hospital used to have about 300 doctors and house officers but many of them have left.

Olaopa said: “But now one person is doing the job of five persons. We have been on this issue since last year. The situation keeps getting worse because a lot of people are leaving the system.

“There has not been any employment in FMC Owo since 2018. Employment of an additional 200 doctors and health officers will solve the problem. They are also not paying for our extra work. We are doing duty calls every day.”

But the hospital’s Public Relations Officer Olufunsho Ijanusi, who confirmed the strike, said the management was working towards resolving it.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

