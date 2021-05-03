Metro & Crime

Ondo returns 42 ‘invaders’ to Kano, Jigawa

Ondo State government has sent back about 42 youths of northern extraction who reportedly invaded Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area. The government said the youth were sent back because of security concerns.

 

The suspects, who were rescued from being lynched at Okitipupa by the state Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, were returned to their states of origin after they were profiled and debriefed by the security agency.

 

The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the 42 men from Jigawa and Kano states were arrested following their inability to explain their mission in the state.

 

Adeleye said the invaders claimed to have been invited to the state by an agent who would engage them as security guards to monitor and guide the pipelines for an oil firm. He said: “In the last three days, there have been issues relating to the invasion of the state by alleged Fulani men.

 

Our ‘intel’ showed us the influx of some people especially to Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state. So, we monitored and we found out that they gathered in the front of the Army barracks in Okitipupa.

 

“They were there for a couple of hours and at that point we tried to find out what their mission is, but because they couldn’t give satisfactory explanations we moved them to our local office first in Okitipupa to try to debrief them and from the debriefing at Okitipupa, we had to move  them to the state headquarters for proper debriefing.”

 

“When they arrived, we profiled them and we found out that they were primarily from two major states, Kano and Jigawa. The mission that they claimed they came for is not too clear and upon profiling we found out that majority of them didn’t even know how they got to where they got to.

 

“All they were told is they were going for training. Training for who, by who or whatsoever?

They do not know.” Adeleye said from detailed investigation, the agency was able to narrow it down to their sponsors who were going to train them as security guards.

 

He added: “But as part of our discreet investigation, we found out that the so-called consultant had been arrested in Delta State and I confirmed from the Delta State Police Command as at today that he’s still in their custody.

 

So, we intend to release them, we will release all these ones and ensure that they are taken back to their states.”

 

A security source confirmed that the youth, who were intercepted and apprehended in front of the Okitipupa Army Barracks about 10pm on Thursday, were invited by an agent who mobilised them for training.

 

The security source disclosed that the men were billed to have their training in the barracks but luck ran out on them before they could settle down in the barracks.

 

According to him, the State Security Service and the State Police Command were contacted about their invasion but said no action was taken, which prompted the men of the State Security Network, Amotekun, to take the issue up

