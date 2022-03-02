Metro & Crime

Ondo: Royal fathers endorse Tuniji-Ojo for re-election

Itemise record-breaking projects

The re-election bid of  the Chairman, House Committee on  the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC),  Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, received greater impetus Wednesday with the endorsement of  the Council of Traditional Rulers in Akoko North East/ Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

Speaking after a meeting of the Council of the traditional held at the Olukare’s palace in Ikare Akoko, the over 40 traditional rulers, attributed their position to not only Tunji-Ojo’s credentials, but his impressive transformational performance in the provision of dividends of democracy in last three years.

In a communiqué issued at the event, they said: “After careful discussions and considerations, the Traditional Rulers in Akoko North East Local Government and Akoko North West Local Government have jointly resolved to expressly give our approval to the re-election bid in the forthcoming 2023 election of our son, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to represent our people at the Federal House of Representatives.

“After giving considerable thoughts, we have decided to endorse the political credentials of our dear son, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, which is widely treated and strongly backed by our people and far beyond our constituency. We have enormous faith in our reckoning and are absolutely confident about his success at the polls and subsequent performance. We therefore, resolve to give our total and unflinching support to ensure he is reelected for the continuity of this unprecedented effective representation of our constituency.”

The communiqué singed by the royal fathers, including HRM Oba Akadri Momoh; Olukare of Ikare Akoko; HRM Oba (CDRE) A.O Momodu Akala of Ikaram Akoko; HRM Oba Victor Adetona (JP); Owa of Ogbagi HRM Oba (Dr.) Alh. Yisa Olanipekun (IV) and Zaki of Arigidi they stated that besides the overwhelming grassroots support of the federal lawmaker they had thoroughly gone through the credentials of the candidate and had equally analysed his performance since his election to represent their constituency in 2019 till date.

They alluded to the efforts he put into solving insecurity their communities, including the purchase of patrol vehicles and logistics for the use of the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies in the constituency, which has considerably helped in stabilizing security in the towns.

In the area of health, they stated that the lawmaker has prevented avoidable deaths by facilitating mobile clinics, tricycle ambulances and medical equipment for 10 Primary Health Care Centers across the federal constituency such as Okoja, Ikare Akoko, Primary Health Clinic, Okeagbe Akoko, Primary Health Clinic Igasi/Eriti Akoko,  Primary Health Clinic Oyin Akoko, Primary Health Clinic Afin Akoko, Primary Health Clinic Ikaram/Iyani Akoko, and Primary Health Clinic Omitowoju, Ogbagi Akoko.

Others are Primary Health Clinic Akunnu Akoko, Primary Health Clinic Ise Akoko, Primary Health Clinic Iboropa Akoko, Primary Health Clinic Okegbe, Ikare Akoko, Primary Health Clinic, Ishakunmi, Ikare Akoko, Primary Health Clinic Okela, Ikare Akoko, Primary Health Clinic Ugbe Akoko, Primary Health Clinic Odo Irun, Irun Akoko and Primary Health Clinic Odiolowo, Arigidi Akoko.

“He has facilitated the reconnection of our communities through regular construction of roads, more than we have witnessed since the advent of democracy in 1999. This has improved the economy of our constituency as we can now easily transport our produce.

“Some of the roads include: Owatumise road to Ugbe Akoko, Oyinmo road in Ikare Akoko, Akunnu-Ajowa road, Okeagbe Akoko township Road, Ikaram – Ase Akoko Road, Irun Akoko township Road and Arigidi-Okeagbe Akoko road.

“Others are Afin-Okeagbe Akoko Road,  Ogbagi Akoko township Road, Sabo Ugbe – Olokun Arigidi Akoko road, Omulu – Ofamata road Ugbe Akoko, Police Station junction Ugbe Akoko – Secretariat Ikare Akoko road, Aunty Bisi – Gbopan Road Ugbe Akoko, Alhaja Memunatu street road Ugbe Akoko,  Oando – Wura Ola street road Ugbe Akoko and Auga Akoko Township Road.”

They said that in addition to the construction of several classroom blocks, skills acquisition centers were also built in Arigidi Akoko and Ogbagi Akoko like two blocks of six classroom in Okeagbe High School, Okeagbe Akoko, one block of six classroom in Eye Oke High School, Oyin Akoko, one block of six classroom in Ilemopo Comprehensive High School, Irun Akoko and one block of six classroom in Comprehensive High School, Oke igbede Ikare Akoko and one block of six classroom in Community High School, Iboropa Akoko.

Besides, Tunji-Ojo has been making provisions of free 1,000 UTME Forms and tutorials for the children who are interested in tertiary education every year. He has also organised mathematical competitions to enhance the development of STEM education in our secondary schools.

The Council of Traditional Rulers in each local government was given a bus each for easy movement and provided communities like Ekan Ikare Akoko, Ilepa Ikare Akoko, Irun Akoko with electricity having been supplied with new 500KVA transformers and reconnected.

 

