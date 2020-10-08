Ondo: Sanwo-Olu adds glamour to Akeredolu’s campaign

Adewale Momoh writes on how Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State boosted the campaign of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

Monday, September 28, will remain memorable for members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State as Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, joined the campaign train of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the party’s standard bearer in this weekend’s governorship election to drum support for him ahead of the poll Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State governorship poll added glamour to the party’s campaign by canvassing for votes for his party in some towns and local government areas of the state, especially in Okitipupa, where a crowd of party faithful trooped out to catch a glimpse of ‘Sanwo-Eko’ as many referred to him during the campaign tour.

Right from the commencement of the campaign journey from the Government House, Alagbaka in Akure to Okitipupa, where Governors Sanwo-Olu and Akeredolu met traditional rulers and the electorate to seek their support, hundreds of Ondo residents came out, lining up on the road sides as well as the campaign ground, waving hands and shouting ‘Sanwo-Olu,’ ‘Sanwo-Eko’, ‘Aketi’, ‘4+4,’ ‘Legacy Keeper,’ ‘Talk and Do,’ and ‘Mr. Infrastructure’ as the long campaign convoy drove from Akure to Okitipupa.

Showing excitement at the sight of Governors Sanwo-Olu and Akeredolu in the campaign train, people living around Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo came out in large numbers to express support for APC. The enthusiasm of the crowd forced the campaign train to stop for few minutes for the candidate to interact with people in Ondo before continuing the journey to Okitipupa. The campaign train also had a brief stop at Ore, and some adjoining towns for Governor Akeredolu to acknowledge the teeming supporters who filed out to identify with him.

There excitement without any iota of doubt is as a result of the Ore flyover constructed by the Akeredolu administration. The bridge has reduced the heavy vehicular traffic that commuters usually experienced in that axis. Sanwo-Olu and Akeredolu were given a heroic welcome at Ode Aiye, a boundary town that connects Ondo to Okitipupa.

APC members and party’s supporters as well as indigenes of the town, dressed in the ruling party’s attires joined the campaign train, moving in motorcycles and vehicles from Ode-Aye to Okitipupa. They were so excited to see Governor Sanwo-Olu joining the campaign train.

The sight of brooms rented the air as a crowd of APC chieftains, members as well as supporters trooped out in thousands to welcome the campaign train that moved into Ikaleland with pomp and glamour. Political analysts believe that the choice of Sanwo-Olu as chairman of APC National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship poll is a plus for the party, considering what the governor has achieved in Lagos State in the last 16 months, especially during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

There is no doubt that Sanwo-Olu’s profile has been on the rise based on his performance in office and there is no state in Nigeria,especially in the South West that Sanwo- Olu’s name does not ring a bell.

With his determination to work with other party stakeholders to ensure victory for the APC in Ondo State as he promised during the inauguration of the 104-member National Campaign Council for the Ondo Governorship Election, Governor Sanwo-Olu has started on a good note by joining the campaign train of Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa on Monday in Okitipupa.

“The presence of Sanwo-Olu during the APC campaign in Okitipupa, no doubt is an added advantage because he is a good product in Lagos State; you can see that he was able to win the hearts of the electorate in Ondo State, especially with his promise to collaborate with the Ondo State government to bring development to the two states,” one of the supporters at the rally said.

Apart from Governor Sanwo- Olu’s remarkable achievements and performance in office, which has become a selling point and yardstick for many states in Nigeria, the performance of Governor Akeredolu in his first term is also a plus to APC in Ondo State, as the governors have something to sell to the electorate during the campaign.

The performance of the Akeredolu’s administration without any iota of doubt has won the hearts of many people in Ondo State, especially in Okitipupa, Ikaleland and the entire Ondo South Senatorial District, where the people currently feel the presence of government with several projects.

Dignitaries in the roll call during the campaign rally include the Ondo APC chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin. Other APC bigwigs at national and state levels in the campaign train are APC National Women Leader, Mrs. Stella Okotete; former APC National Vice Chairman (South-West), Pastor Bankole Oluwajana; Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale; former Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde; Executive Director, Niger Delta Power Holding, Mr. Ife Oyedele; APC chieftains, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), Princess Oladunni Odu, Femi Agagu and Jimoh Ibrahim, among others.

Speaking during a campaign in Okitipupa Local Government Area in Ondo State on Monday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said APC administration in Ondo State had performed creditably well and therefore deserved a re-election for continuity. Sanwo-Olu while soliciting support for the APC and its candidates, Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa, called on the electorate to re-elect the incumbent governor for a second term in office.

He said Governor Akeredolu has performed very well during his first term in office by delivering on his electoral promises, especially in the areas of good governance, road construction, infrastructure and provision of dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State.

The Lagos State governor, while stressing the need for continuity in Ondo State, said the people should believe in what their Governor Akeredolu has done in less than four years in office and reward him with their votes in the October 10 governorship election, adding that he is very optimistic that APC will win the poll. He implored the state’s traditional rulers present to support the candidacy of Governor Akeredolu and work towards his emergence for a second term in office.

The Lagos State governor said the entire APC leadership at national, South- West zone and state levels are solidly behind Akeredolu’s re-election bid and therefore urged the people of Ondo South Senatorial District to support APC. His words: “As the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council, it is not enough for me to listen to the news about Ondo.

I have come here to see things for myself and I am very happy with what I have seen here. When Governor Akeredolu commissioned the Ore flyover I wasn’t around then but when I got there recently, I was surprised. It shows Governor Akeredolu is really working in Ondo State.

I have come here to campaign for my brother based on the good work he has been doing and we see that he deserves another four years. APC governors in the South-West are solidly behind him. All of us in APC are fully in support of him.” Sanwo-Olu reiterated during a campaign rally at Methodist Primary School in Okitipupa, that Akeredolu was ready to surpass his own expectations, thereby urging the electorate to vote for APC and defend their ballot.

Governor Akeredolu while addressing the traditional rulers in Okitipupa said it is God that has given him the ability to work in the last three years for the good people of Ondo State, especially in Okitipupa Local Government Area. Speaking on the perennial black out in Ondo South Senatorial district, the governor promised that his administration would not relent until electricity returns fully to the area.

He also disclosed that the contract that will give birth to the electrification project in the area would be signed on Tuesday (last week). Aiyedatiwa in his address at the campaign ground, said: “Good things have come to Ikaleland. God choose for us Mr. Integrity. He has done a lot for us and still has a lot of things he wants to do for us. All of us should come out and vote for him. We should vote massively for Aketi to return.

We should be the number one in term of voting strength on Election Day.” Other leaders who spoke at the rally include Senator OlusolaOke, an APC governorship aspirant. Oke urged the people of Okitipupa and Ondo South at large to vote massively for APC in next Saturday’s election.

“We are going to allow Akeredolu to do another term. We have all agreed that Aketi should return and after eight years, governor should return to the South. And when the time comes, we will choose for ourselves.

We should all vote for Akeredolu,” he said. Speaking earlier on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Abodi of Ikaleland, Oba George Faduyile, assured that Governor Akeredolu has no problem as far as the people of Ikale are concerned, declaring that the people of the area would vote massively for Governor Akeredolu on October 10. Oba Faduyile who charged eligible voters in the state to vote for Governor Akeredolu, said APC led government in Ondo State has done well in the last three years. Also speaking the Rebuja of Osoroo, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa assured that the people of Ikaleland would work for APC’s victory in the October 10 governorship poll.

“We want to tell you that we are fully in support of the September 5 declaration of the traditional rulers in Ondo State. Governor Akeredolu has done a lot for us. We appreciate him for the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in Okitipupa and for road constructions in our town.

The present government has renovated more than 800 schools in Ondo State. He has also established industrial hub to create employments for our people. Civil servants now enjoy regular payment of salary. “We want to assure you that we are friendly with you; you don’t have any problem in our area. We will demonstrate by our votes that we are for you,” Oba Bajowa assured Governor Akeredolu.

