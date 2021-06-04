Ondo school bus hijack robbery, not kidnap –CP

How I survived attack, by attendant

Gunmen yesterday hijacked a school bus and abducted a school attendant at Oba-Ile Housing Estate in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. The incident occurred about 6.45am when the branded bus belonging to Chimola Nursery and Primary School was on its way to pick the first pupil. But the state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, said the hijack was a case of robbery and not abduction. He said: “Initially we were thinking that the perpetrators would kidnap the lady (the attendant) but from all indications, they were after the school bus. “I want to assure parents that it is a pure case of robbery.

Thank God, the freed lady had told us that they spoke fluent Yoruba to her. Hence, we have nothing to fear. It is not a case of banditry as experienced in some parts of the country.” The Administrator of the school, who is also the Head Teacher, Bolatito Akindemowo, also corroborated the commissioner’s assertion. Akindemowo said none of the pupils of the school was abducted by the gunmen. She said: “We don’t have any pupils on the school bus. None of our pupils has been abducted. It was an empty bus with the driver and the attendant. For all these years the school has been operating, we have never had any incident.

There has never been any issue with our bus or staff. So, this is the first time this unfortunate thing is happening.” Following the incident, parents, who were apprehensive over the safety of their children, besieged the school after the news of the incident filtered into town. About three hours after the hijack, the school attendant, Omolayo Ojo, who was taken away by the gunmen, walked into the school premises. Ojo said she was in the bus alongside the driver to pick the first pupil when they were attacked by three gunmen.

She said the fully armed men, who had been trailing them, attacked them while the bus was making a U-turn in front of the house they were supposed to pick the first pupil. Ojo added that the gunmen dropped off the driver and took her away while the Okada rider, who brought the gunmen, went away on their bike. She said: “When we were on our way to pick our first pupil this morning (yesterday).

We saw an Okada rider behind us. There were three of them. When I noticed that they were riding the Okada roughly, I told the driver not to engage them in any argument as regards the rough riding. “When two of them came down from the bike, I saw a gun and an axe. I immediately told the driver that we should immediately use the vehicle’s childlock so that they won’t be able to open the door from outside.

At that point they pointed their guns at us and asked if we still needed our lives? We then opened the door. They dragged the driver out and told him to lie down. The other one pinned my head down in the bus and told me that if I needed my life I should cooperate with them. “After they left me, it was an Okada man who later stopped and took me to Ilara-Mokin and gave me N500 that I should find my way to Akure. A chief in Ilara-Mokin later told a bike rider to take me to Akure. They (the gunmen) did not touch me.”

