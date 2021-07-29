News

Ondo: S’Court upholds Akeredolu’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

The Supreme Court yesterday by a split decision of four-to-three upheld the victory of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor of Ondo State.

 

In the majority judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, four of the seven-member panel, dismissed the appeal by Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the grounds that it was incompetent.

 

Justice Agim upheld an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, that the petition filed by Jegede and his party at the election tribunal was incompetent because they failed to include Yobe Governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni as a party.

 

In the minority judgment read by Justice Mary Peter- Odili, the court upheld the   appeal and dismissed the cross appeal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Akeredolu and the APC. Justices Odili, Ejembi Eko and Tijjani Abubakar, who dissented in their judgment, held that Buni, as an executive governor of a state, cannot act in the capacity of Acting Chairman of the APC.

 

They also held that the Yobe State governor acted in violation of Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. Meanwhile, in the majority judgment, four of the apex court justices agreed with the concurrent decisions of the Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in dismissing the appeal for lacking in merit. Jegede had in June appealed the decision of the Court of Appeal that validated the election of Akeredolu in the poll.

 

The Court of Appeal led by Justice Theresa Orji- Abadua consequently dismissed the petition. Delivering judgement, the Appeal Court had out of seven issues raised for determination resolved four and half in favour of Jegede and the rest in favour of Akeredolu.

Not satisfied with the decision of the Appellate Court, both Akeredolu, Jegede, and INEC approached the Supreme Court for the invalidation of both the Election Petition Tribunal and Appeal Court judgements.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Report: Renewed donor support critical to ending polio globally

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and some of its partners are leading a global call for countries around the world to renew their political and financial commitments in ending polio, a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The call came yesterday during a virtual event where the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) launched […]
News Top Stories

Report predicts N280bn LDR debit for banks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

CBN to sanction lenders for non-compliance For non-compliance with its 65 per cent Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would likely debit lenders in the country about N280 billion at the end of September period, a new report by Nova Merchant Bank has said. As part of its efforts […]
News

Ondo guber: IGP orders deployment of 33,783 personnel

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of 33,783 personnel for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.   That was as the IGP assured Nigerians that personnel of the police and other security agencies, “shall maintain political neutrality’ and professionalism during Saturday’s election in Ondo State.   The police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica