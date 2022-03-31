Ondo senator accuses APC of wrecking Nigeria

The representative of Ondo South in the Senate Nicholas Tofowomo has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of wrecking Nigeria. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, who decried the attacks by bandits, said the APC government had lost track of governance He said this on Wednesday in Ile-Oluji, headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government of Ondo State where he was endorsed by PDP leaders to contest the 2023 senatorial election.

Tofowomo said: “Nigeria has been wrecked. That is why we want to rescue this country and the PDP is the only party that can do it. Nigeria needs to be rescued from these people managing us ruthlessly, we need to reorganize Nigeria. “The APC has made many attempts to woo me into their party but I always declined. I’m a life member of PDP.”

