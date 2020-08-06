Metro & Crime

Ondo shuts schools for flouting COVID-19 protocols

Two secondary schools in Ondo State have been closed down over non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.
The schools, caught by the monitoring officials of the state government, were alleged to have flagrantly disregarded the stipulated guidelines as regards the resumption of SS3 students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two schools, sealed by officials from the state Ministry of Education are CAC Grammar School, Ondo Road in Akure South Local Government Area and Akure Academy, Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area.
Confirming the closure of the schools, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Akin Asaniyan, said that students of the affected schools were seen roaming the streets while others were staying in an unclean environment.
Asaniyan said the government would not tolerate abysmal performance of the schools.
He said: “There is no single preparation, therefore the schools will remain sealed until basic things are put in place.
“This issue of COVID-19 is an unusual and strange trend and a dangerous issue which needs prompt attention because it involves lives.”
Asaniyan said the schools were expected to provide flowing water, soap for washing of hands, hand sanitizers as well as infrared thermometer.
The state government had threatened to sanction any school violating the COVID-19 protocols during the buildup to the resumption of students in exit classes.

