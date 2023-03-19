Ondo Speaker, others lament low voters turnout

There was a low turnout of voters in the election held for the 26 House of Assembly seats in Ondo State yesterday. In the state, 208 candidates jostled for the 26 seats under the platforms of 14 out of the 18 registered political parties in the country. The 14 political parties are the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) African Democratic Congress,(ADC), Labour Party, (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), all with 26 candidates each, while the Action Democratic Party, (ADP) 18, Action Alliance, (AA), Social Democratic Party, (SDP), 19. In virtually all the places visited by Sunday Telegraph, few voters turned out to vote for the candidates of their choice. In some political units where there were 1000 registered voters, only 166 voters turned out. In Akure South Local Government, there were polling units where only 13 voters turned out. The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, David Oleyelogun lamented the low voter turnout, and called on them to please come out and vote, because it is their rights to do so.
