Ondo spends #6billion on salary monthly

Not less than N6 billion is spent monthly by the Ondo State government on payment of salaries to civil servants and pensioners, it was learnt yesterday.

The Head of Service, Mr. Kayode Ogundele who disclosed this during a live programme on Ondo State Radio Corporation (OSRC) said the N6 billion is spent on 54,850 workers and pensioners in the state.

The breakdown according to Ogundele included 42,000 civil servants in core civil service, local government, and teaching service commission. About 12,000 pensioners are on the payroll of the government.

Ogunlele said the N6 billion is paid out of the N7 billion allocation from the federation account, making it difficult for the government to get other funds for other development projects.

Despite the paucity of funds, Ogundele said the state government has not sacked any civil servants since the inception of the present administration in 2016.

Ogundele said the efforts to sanitize the payroll system and ensure the financial obligation of the government has yielded results as N600 million has been recovered from dead and absconded civil servants as a result of a verification exercise carried out by the government.

Despite the effort to sanitize the civil service, Ogundele said some workers have been caught circumventing the system to get undue salaries saying some of them are facing disciplinary action in their various departments.

The Head of Service said over #1.1billion has been allocated as car and housing loans to teachers, and core civil servants in the state saying about #500m is to be sourced from Federal Mortgage Bank to civil service in the state.

He said efforts are ongoing to reposition waste management in the state to meet up with demands of a growing population. He said the growing population and the refusal of some residents to pay for the services rendered has made things difficult for the waste manager operators.

The Chairman OSRC media group Mr Kunle Adebayo, appreciated the head of service for driving necessary changes to make the state workforce the best among it peers.

