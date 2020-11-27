News

Ondo spends N6bn on pensioners, workers’ deductions

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As part of move to avert industrial action as threatened by labour unions in Ondo State, the state government has commenced the payment of the five months outstanding deductions to cooperative societies and two months subventions to the state-owned Tertiary institutions. According to a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the commencement of payment followed the directive of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN sequel to an agreement reached between government and labour leaders.

Also to benefit from the fresh payment regime jointly agreed by both parties are pensioners who are to be paid their entitlements for the month of September. All together, the payments would cost the government over N6bn even as the five months deductions to cooperative societies cover May to September, 2020. Equally, the state government agreed to pay September salary to UNIMED workers and September pensions to the retirees. The government would also pay SUBEB staff, local government and primary school teachers their October salaries. The two-page agreements were signed by representatives of the state government led by the Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye, and the organised labour leaders led by the NLC Chairman, Sunday Adeleye; JNC Chairman, Niyi Fabunmi and the TUC Chairman, Helen Odofin represented by Tajudeen Balogun as well as leaders of affiliate unions. The development was part of the efforts to avert looming industrial unrest in the public service over salary arrears, pensions, deductions to cooperative societies, and subventions to tertiary institutions and statutory bodies

