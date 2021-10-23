Ondo State celebrates World Tourism Day in grand style

Echoes of this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD) have continued to reverberate across the world. Celebrated on September 27 yearly by all nations of the world, particularly by countries and communities were tourism is a serious business, the celebration under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is dedicated to drawing global attention to the economic and socio –cultural as well as community development importance of tourism, which has remained the largest employer of labour. The theme for this year’s celebration, is; Tourism for Inclusive Growth. Nowhere else was this more glaring and uniquely observed than in Ondo State.

It turned out to be an epoch making event spare headed by the President and Founder of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the strategic partner and consultant to Ondo State government on tourism development and also the promoter of Destination Ondo among others.

Series of activities were staged across the state in commemoration of the day, with Ondo town playing host to a workshop on carnival and festival costume making, which was in furtherance of the recently launched carnival and festival costumes making factory in Ondo, as Ondo looks to become the hub and capital of carnival and festival costumes making in Africa. Over 600 youths from across the state participated in the training workshop, which was organised for them by Destination Ondo. The training was conducted by Nigerian renowned model and fashion designer, Bayo Adegbe, fondly known as Modela of Modela Couture.

Three of the top designers at the training session won for themselves a cash prize of N1 million each for their unique designs. It was part of the youth empowerment and investment on youth entrepreneurs by the state government. The celebration train later moved to Idanre Hills in Idanre Town, one of the suffusing natural attractions of the state, which has been made into a thriving destination by the state government, to continue with the celebration.

Like this: Like Loading...