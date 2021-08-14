Travel & Tourism

Ondo State to become carnival costumes capital of Africa

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comments Off on Ondo State to become carnival costumes capital of Africa

Destination Ondo has unfolded a new initiative to make Ondo State Africa’s capital for Carnival Costumes Fashion Making as it sets its sight on transforming the state as a one – stop destination for both business ,adventure and leisure seekers.

This new initiative by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye’s Destination Ondo is action taken after the partnership with Ondo State government for tourism development in the month of May 2021 following the successful launch of the newly created Asun Carnival in Ondo Town by Akinboboye.

The entrepreneurial project, which seeks to establish a state – of – the – art biggest ever carnival costumes making platform in Ondo State, is expected to further the realisation of the vision of transforming the state to a business tourism hub and develop local tailors and youths interested in becoming fashion entrepreneurs to be trained and gainfully engaged. According to Destination Ondo, the initiative will cater for the costume needs of festivals and carnivals’ organisers in Nigeria, Africa and across the world. It will be the only place to get the best costumes and accessories for carnivals and festivals in Africa.

With focus on building capacity of local tailors to be multi-skilled, thriving entrepreneurs with sustainable livelihood and creation of wealth through productive engagement and also boost the general economy of the state due to the multiplier effect of the fashion business, it is also expected to help the value chain and support service requirements for costumes by so many festivals and carnivals springing up across Africa. The list of some of the notable festivals and carnivals in the country include the famous Carnival Calabar, Osun Osogbo Festival, Ojudo Oba Festival, Igogo Festival, Ososo Carnival, African Drums Festival, Ogun Festival and Ekimogun Festival. Of course, there is also the most recent debutant Asun carnival in Ondo town, Ondo State. Destination Ondo is fast establishing Ondo State as a destination for business, adventure, sports and recreation tourism hub of Africa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Imo State University, Ministry of Tourism to collaborate on training

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri and the Imo State Ministry of Tourism have concluded arrangements to collaborate on training of tourism sector personnel. This understanding was reached at a meeting held recently between the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Peter Akah and Commissioner for Tourism, Mazi Uche Ohia. The meeting, which held in […]
Travel & Tourism

Oyo govt explores Ibarapa tourist attractions for promotion

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Oyo State government has signalled its intention to focus on the development and promotion of its tourism with a commitment to identifying the tourist attractions and assets of the state, as it has mandated the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to develop a digital website with audio-visual documentation of major tourist/historical sites in the […]
Travel & Tourism

Pan seared chicken with summer vegetables

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chef Debby I know with the pandemic it doesn’t seem like we are in summer but yes we are. There are lots of amazing and great summer vegetables so you really should make this before the end of summer. If you are a vegetarian you can remove the chicken and replace it with more vegetables […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica