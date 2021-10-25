News

Ondo stool: Princes report Akure monarch to Akeredolu

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, AKURE Comment(0)

Princes and princesses in Isinkan, Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, have reported the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over his alleged attempt to cause a breach of peace in the community.

 

The kingmakers had elected Prince Gbenga Ojo as Iralepo-elect to replace Oba Olu Ojo who joined his ancestors earlier in the year. Gbenga Ojo polled seven votes to defeat his closest challenger, Gbenga Harry Adeyeye, who allegedly polled four votes.

 

Other princes scored zero votes. However, Adeyeye emerged as Iralepo-elect. But yesterday, princess and princesses of Iralepo  rejected the purported selection of Adeyeye.

 

Rising from their emergency meeting at the residence of Olori Omowas, Prince Durojaye Ariyo at Isinkan, the group said the action of the Deji was alien to the custom and traditions of Isinkan.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

